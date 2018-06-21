Valdosta Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Award Scholarships to Local High School Students

Press Release:

On Friday, June 15, 2018, The Valdosta Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity Inc. awarded two local High School students two $500 scholarships during the 6th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament. The tournament was held at Stone Creek Golf Course, and over 13 teams participated in this year’s event. Valdosta Alumni Chapter Golf Tournament Coordinator Byron Williams said: ”This year’s event was a success thanks to our community sponsors.” The two scholarship recipients were Mr. James Devin Garland and Ms. Rae’gan Burton. Mr. Garland, graduated from Lowndes High School and plans to attend Columbus State University to major in finance. Ms. Rae’gan Burton, a graduate of Valdosta High School plans to attend Florida A&M University to major in Bioscience Engineering. ”Kappa Alpha Psi’s fundamental purpose is achievement, and it is always great when our fraternity is afforded an opportunity to recognize and award our local students,” said Gregory Powell, Chapter President. We congratulate them on their success and wish them the best on their future endeavors. In addition to awarding them a scholarship, the chapter will also monitor their academic progress.