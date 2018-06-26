United lose Nagbe for 2-3 Months due to Injury

ATLANTA – Atlanta United today announced that midfielder Darlington Nagbe will miss two-to-three months with a right adductor injury. Nagbe suffered the injury during the second half of Sunday’s match against Portland Timbers.

Nagbe had been named to the MLS All-Star Fan XI as a starter through fan voting. Reports state he may return before the end of the season.

Atlanta United (10-3-4, 34 points) returns to action Saturday against Orlando City SC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:00 p.m., ESPN).