Two Greenville Georgia Residents Plead Guilty

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

ALBANY: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces the guilty plea to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine entered by Kevin Alford, age 41 of Greenville, Georgia, before the Honorable Leslie J. Abrams, U.S. District Court Judge sitting in Albany, Georgia on May 16, 2018. This plea subjects Mr. Alford to a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of ten (10) years and a maximum term of imprisonment for life, a fine of up to ten million dollars, or both.

In addition to the plea of Mr. Alford, Donna Parks, age 37 also of Greenville, Georgia, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, which charge arose from the same incident as that leading to Mr. Alford’s indictment and plea. Her guilty plea subjects Ms. Parks to a sentence of not less than ten (10) years imprisonment a maximum fine of $250,000.00, or both.

According to court records, a cooperating witness, who had previously been provided methamphetamine by Mr. Alford, set up a meeting with Mr. Alford in Leesburg, Lee County, Georgia, at the FairFax Motel, to take delivery of more methamphetamine. DEA agents contacted Lee County Sheriff’s Office personnel to advise them of the anticipated arrival of Mr. Alford. The Lee County Deputies set up surveillance to await Mr. Alford’s arrival at the motel. As anticipated, Mr. Alford arrived in a rental vehicle accompanied by Donna Parks. A search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple cell phones, and a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver.

Both Mr. Alford and Ms. Parks are convicted felons. After being advised of his Miranda rights and waiving the same, Alford acknowledged his multiple prior felony convictions and provided limited details into his drug distribution operation. Ms. Parks admits that she was in joint possession of the firearm along with Mr. Alford.

Search warrants were obtained for the cell phones recovered which contained numerous text messages between Mr. Alford and unknown persons regarding the acquisition and distribution of quantities of drugs. The methamphetamine was submitted for laboratory analysis and found to weigh 330 grams and be 95% pure d-methamphetamine hydrochloride.

“Convicted felons carrying guns and selling drugs are just the type of criminals that the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative is designed to remove from our communities,” said United States Attorney Peeler. “My office shall prosecute all such cases with all appropriate vigor to help alleviate the dual scourges of gun violence and drug addiction afflicting our society.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Attorney General Sessions announced the reinvigoration of PSN and directed all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to develop a district crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since PSN launched in 2001.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.