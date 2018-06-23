Turner Center Cuts Ribbon on Guardian Bank Studio

Turner Center for the Arts:

The Turner Center hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Guardian Bank Studio on June 11. The studio, located on the second floor of the center, houses the resources for the Turner Center’s Career Pathways program.

Made possible through a partnership with Guardian Bank, the Career Pathways program provides creative classes such as photography, photo editing, and other fine art disciplines for children and adults who do not have the financial resources to afford these types of courses. The Guardian Bank Studio features 11 computer stations, modern software programs, and other technology and presentation equipment. Other disciplines, such as videography and website design, will gradually be added to the program throughout the five-year strategic partnership.