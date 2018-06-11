Troopers searching for fleeing suspect in Gadsden County

Courtesy of WCTV:

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Troopers are searching for a suspect who led them on a high speed chase through Gadsden County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a gray Mazda 3 going 87 mph in a 55 mph zone on US Highway 27 near Rich Bay Road Sunday night. They say the Mazda picked up speed and continued to flee driving reckless.

When the suspect tried to turn onto 4th Street SW, the car collided with another vehicle before crashing into a trooper’s patrol car, FHP said.

After continuing to lead authorities on a chase, the vehicle reportedly crashed into a ditch, concrete pillar and traffic sign while trying to turn into the Havana Heights Apartments complex.

The driver fled the scene on foot and scaled the apartment fence, troopers said. They do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

