Tractor Trailer Causes Road Block on Inner Perimeter

Valdosta Police Department:

A tractor trailer lost part of a load of steel while making a turn at approximately 8:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The trailer is damaged and the roadway has some partial blockage.

No other vehicles were involved and there are no injuries. Please avoid the intersection of Inner Perimeter Road and US 84 East (East Hill Ave) for the next few hours as you may experience traffic congestion as a result.

Valdosta Police Road Patrol Units and Traffic Officers are on scene.