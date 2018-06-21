Toys for Tots rebuilding after recent burglary

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta community is helping to restore the holidays for kids in need.

Earlier this month, the Toys for Tots warehouse was broken in to, and hundreds of donated items were stolen. The warehouse is located near the Piggly Wiggly on Bemiss Road, in an anonymous location in hopes to prevent something like this from happening.

Toys for Tots organizers said a Piggly Wiggly employee found the front doors to the warehouse smashed in earlier this month. But community members are already stepping up to replace the stolen items.

Inside the warehouse are empty walls that were once lined with toys, meant for hundreds of local kids in need.

“They went in and out the door taking toys, I mean I had a full room of toys,” said Lisa Hayden, Toys for Tots Coordinator. “I was heartbroken. I mean, to know that the community put in all that work.”

Over thirty boxes of toys were stolen, enough, organizers said, to help more than 200 children.

What’s left has been spilled out, some open and broken.

“They wiped me out. There’s no words to describe it, it was just tears, that’s all I could do,” Hayden said.

Rebuilding has already begun, and boxes are already being refilled.

“People really care. They want people to have Christmas, that’s a major holiday, and when you think about children, that’s what’s important,” Hayden said.

Organizations like the Wheeled Warriors motorcycle group are stepping up with donations. A toy drive and motorcycle ride is scheduled for July 28.

“Why? It just makes no sense why somebody would break in here and steal all these toys for the kids,” said Joe Copeland with the Wheeled Warriors.

More than a dozen boxes have already been donated after a toy drive at the Second Saturday Steak ‘n Shake Cruise Nights.

“When this happened, it was an easy idea. Let’s go ahead and do this, let’s bring this back, let’s get them going again. Let’s make sure no kids go this Christmas without toys,” said Syko Simmons with Second Saturday Steak ‘n Shake Cruise Nights.

Even with damage done, the need is still there, and so is the wish to fill it.

Last year, the organization helped 3,500 children throughout the four county South Georgia region. Even with this setback, organizers hope to help even more this year.

Donations can be made at the Valdosta Police Department.

The Second Saturday Steak N Shake Cruise Nights will also continue to have a donation box at their events.

(WCTV)