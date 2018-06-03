Thomas, Grady, Lowndes & Lanier Counties: Striping and RPM schedule for June 4-8

GDOT Press Release:

A Georgia Department of Transportation contractor is scheduled to refurbish striping and/or replace raised pavement markers (RPMs) next week in southwest Georgia.

This maintenance work helps keep drivers safe because striping and RPMs delineate lanes. Striping becomes worn after time and RPMs can lose reflective panels or dislodge from the road. Refurbished striping and new RPMs are bright and easy to see, especially at night and in inclement weather.

The contractor will be working every day next week, weather permitting. The striping schedule in Thomas and Grady counties is 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following routes:

Monday and Tuesday, SR 3 Thomas County, milepost (MP) 0 to 10.1

Wednesday and Thursday, SR 38 Grady County, MP 0 to 8.99

Friday, SR 35 Thomas County, MP 0 to MP 9.79

The RPM schedule for Lowndes and Lanier counties is from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., except as noted for SR 31 below:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, SR 38 Lowndes County, MP 0 to 26.68

Thursday, SR 38 Lanier County, MP 0 to 4.35

Friday, SR 31 Lanier County, MP 10.24 to 17.84 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

This is a slow moving operation. Please reduce speed and give the employees space to work if you encounter them on the road.