UPDATE: Missing Thomas County teen found in Jacksonville

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 13-year-old girl has been located in Jacksonville.

Deputies say Tasha Chaney turned herself in to the Department of Family and Children Services in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon.

It comes after an off-duty Madison County deputy reported seeing Chaney driving through the area yesterday afternoon.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Deputies in Thomas County are searching for a runaway 13-year-old girl.

Deputies say Tasha Chaney ran away around noon Sunday. She is white, 5’3″ tall and weighs 187 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be in the possession of a black 2004 Ford F-150. The truck has a white tailgate, a paintbrush on the front and says “Amy’s Painting” on the back.

If anyone makes contact with Chaney, they’re asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

