Thomas County deputies searching for missing teen

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — Deputies in Thomas County are searching for a runaway 13-year-old girl.

Deputies say Tasha Chaney ran away around noon Sunday. She is white, 5’3″ tall and weighs 187 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is believed to be in the possession of a black 2004 Ford F-150. The truck has a white tailgate, a paintbrush on the front and says “Amy’s Painting” on the back.

If anyone makes contact with Chaney, they’re asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

