The Turner Center for the Arts Hosts A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Classical Music

Turner Center for the Arts:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Mark and Jennifer McQuade for A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Classical Music, on Friday, June 15, at 8 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street . The talented couple will be accompanied by pianist Andy Lagrimas.

The “Hitchhiker’s Guide” will take attendees on a trip across the classical music landscapes of Italy, Austria, France, England, and the United States. The entire second half of the show will be performed in English.

The performance is part of the center’s SCORE concert series, designed to increase appreciation for classical music and provide local public opportunities for the cultural experience.

“The idea for this performance is to give the audience a taste of classical music from a wide variety of sources that is also fun and entertaining,” said Mark McQuade. “What better way than to hitchhike through history?”

Mark is the Assistant Professor of Voice & Vocal Pedagogy at Valdosta State University, and Jennifer is the Founding Director of the Valdosta Academy of Performing Arts. The couple has two lifetimes of experience in classical music and will share their musical passions with concert attendees on Friday . This interactive and lively classical music concert will delight music lovers of all genres.

Friday’s performance will take place in the center’s Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery, which currently houses an impressive collection of artwork by Lamar Dodd.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Turner Center for the Arts or by calling 229-247-2787. Remaining tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the event. Beer and wine will be available for purchase at the event, as well as complimentary refreshments.