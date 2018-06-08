Terrial Small Named City of Valdosta Employee of the Month

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta is pleased to announce Terrial Small from the Utilities Department, as the employee of the month for June.

Valdosta Mayor John Gayle honored Small as the June 2018 Employee of the Month at the June 7th City Council Meeting.

Small began his employment with the City of Valdosta in December of 2007 and presently holds the position of Crew leader in the Utilities Department.

Small is responsible for supervising and participating in the work of assigned crews engaged in the maintenance and repairs of the water distribution and sewer collection systems. He also investigates and recommends corrective actions to resolve complaints, ensuring compliance with work safety principles and rules as well as provide information to the public.

Early this year, Terrial Small was overseeing the Utilities Department standby personnel when the City experienced an unusual winter storm with record-breaking low temperatures. The City received nearly ten large water main breaks over that week occurring after normal work hours and at night. Small rose to the occasion and skillfully guided his team through each repair with no interruptions in water service.

Recently, Small took on the duties of the Distribution Supervisor. He took charge of all distribution service calls and made sure each task was assigned, completed, and correctly documented. During that week, Small received a raving review from Mike Melting with Habitat for Humanity who personally called the Utilities Director to express his gratitude for Small’s splendid work on a repair important to his organization.

The City of Valdosta applauds Terrial Small for always taking the initiative to step up and taking charge when needed, while demonstrating expert decision-making and leadership qualities.