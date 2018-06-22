Summertime Mosquito Prevention and Protection

City of Valdosta Press Release:

During the summer months it is common to see a lot of rain in South Georgia. Many mosquito problems in your neighborhood are likely to come from water-filled containers that you, the resident, can help to eliminate. All mosquitoes require water in which to breed. Be sure to drain any standing water around your house.

Here are a few tips from the City of Valdosta Public Works Department:

 Dispose of any tires. Tires can breed thousands of mosquitos.

 Clear roof gutters of debris.

 Clean pet water dishes regularly.

 Check and empty children’s toys.

 Repair leaky outdoor faucets.

 Change the water in bird baths at least once a week.

 Even the smallest of containers that can collect water can breed mosquitos. They

don’t need much water to lay their eggs (bottles, barrels, buckets, flower pots,

etc.)

Here are some natural plants that repel mosquitos:

 Citronella

 Lemon Balm

 Catnip

 Marigolds

 Basil

 Peppermint

 Rosemary

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department operates a spraying program on a four-day cycle throughout the City with spraying five days a week, if needed, at dusk.

Spraying typically begins in early April.

“We have 18 bodies of water that collect and hold stagnant water. We will start treating those bodies of water in April,” said Anthony Musgrove, Operations Superintendent for Valdosta Public Works.

Larvicide tablets are available for free to city residents who maintain their own privately-owned bodies of stagnant water.

In addition to the spraying program, the City of Valdosta, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, and the South Health District have had a joint mosquito surveillance program in place since 2001, working with Valdosta State University to collect and test mosquitoes. To aid in the city’s surveillance program, mosquito traps are strategically located throughout the city limits.