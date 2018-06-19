Southeastern Credit Union’s Student Advisory Board forms a Cash Mob

Southeastern Credit Union Press Release:

This year’s Student Advisory Board, which consists of 15 high schools seniors, formed a Cash Mob to focus on supporting and growing the local economy. What is a cash mob? It originated from the flash mob concept, however, a cash mob is a group of individuals who come together and shop at a local store within a certain time period! The intention of a Cash Mob is to boost sales for a local business during the event, driving customer traffic to their store. The Student Advisory Board invites their friends and family to shop locally on this day and we also extend the invitation to the Credit Union membership.

A study conducted by Dr. Cynthia Tori, an Associate Professor at Valdosta State University Langdale College of Business, states that every dollar spent in the Valdosta-Lowndes area results in a $1.63 return. So far the Cash Mob has patronized seven locally owned and operated businesses. When we buy local, from local businesspeople, wealth is both created and retained in the community. The more money in the community means more growth, more jobs, and a more robust local economy.

SCU gives each Student Advisory member $25 to spend during the Cash Mob but many students spend over this amount. The money spent demonstrated a personal commitment and effort to support a local retailer in a fun and exciting way. When we shop local, we are choosing to make an investment in our community and economy.

Southeastern Credit Union believes in giving back to our community. The Cash Mob is another way for them to give back while encouraging others to join in. Shopping locally not only helps our local economy but it supports our community and the families in it. Our entire community wins when money is spent locally rather than out of town or online.