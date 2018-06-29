South Georgia Pecan Company Announces New Gift Shop Location in Summit Pointe

Press Release:

Valdosta, GA — South Georgia Pecan Company is proud to announce a new location for its gift shop. The gift shop is located at 3338-C Country Club Road, in Summit Pointe next to Friends Grille & Bar.

“We are thrilled to be opening a new store in Summit Pointe. The gift shop will carry our full line of nut products and gifts, offer a unique Southern shopping experience, and provide another place for our customers to get our products,” said Hannah Russell, Director of Sales and Marketing.

The current gift shop location on Hill Avenue in downtown Valdosta has been in business for 27 years. The facility will be used as a fulfillment and production warehouse, which will streamline operations near the company’s four plants. The storefront on Hill Avenue will remain open in a very limited capacity and only carry select signature items such as one-pound nut bags. “We are extremely excited about this new growth and can’t wait to welcome shoppers to our new store,” said Russell.

The grand opening is July 28 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.