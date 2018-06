By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE Co. Fla., (WCTV) — Six people were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision in Suwannee County.

According to Suwannee Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on County Road 136 and Pinecrest Road. Two cars were involved carrying six people.

Five people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals in serious condition. A sixth person was also taken to the hospital by helicopter.