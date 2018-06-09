SGMC Relocates Youth Care

SGMC Press Release:

SGMC is moving Youth Care, its after-hours pediatric clinic, around the block to the SGMC Surgery Center. Beginning at 5:30pm on Monday, June 18, 2018, Youth Care services and staff will begin providing care in the new location, 2417 N. Patterson Street.

According to Cathy Swilley, Associate Unit Director over Youth Care, nursery and pediatrics, the move will provide a larger location with more parking. Youth Care is open Monday–Friday, 5:30pm – 8:30pm and Saturday-Sunday, 9:30am – 4:30pm. Appointments are not required; patients are seen on a first-come, first served basis.

After-hours pediatric clinics operate similarly to a doctor’s office and treat non-emergent, minor conditions such as earaches and flu. Parents/guardians are advised to use the services of SGMC’s Emergency Department or call 911 if you believe a child has a severe or life-threatening emergency. Please note that physicians will not see children 16 and older unless they are under the care of a local pediatrician or female adolescents who are pregnant and or experiencing female problems.

For questions or directions, call Youth Care at 249-KIDS (249-5437) or visit sgmc.org/youthcare.