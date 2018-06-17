SGMC Acquires SGMC Urology

SGMC Press Release:

South Georgia Medical Center purchased the urological medical practice of Dr. Jacek Sosnowski and renamed it SGMC Urology. The practice will remain in its current location at 2922 North Oak Street until it can be relocated to the SGMC Main Campus.

On June 1, Board Certified Urologist Louis C. Remynse, III, MD joined Dr. Sosnowski in practice.

Dr. Remynse comes to Valdosta from Johnstown, PA where he worked for CPG Urology. He was an active surgical staff member at Conemaugh Health System in Johnstown.

Both Dr. Sosnowski and Dr. Remynse are experienced urologists providing clinical and surgical treatments for urological issues. Dr. Remynse is trained in robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy and will offer this procedure at SGMC.

For appointment information, contact the office at (229) 316-2990.