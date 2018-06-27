Senior Citizen Missing in Lowndes County

UPDATE: According to EMA Lowndes, Mr. Brown has been found and is doing well.

Original Story:

The Lowndes County sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a local senior citizen. A Code Red Alert went out at approximately 10:15 am, as follows:

“This is code red Emergency alert on behalf of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. James Harrell Brown, Mr. Brown is a a disabled, 80 year old black male, approximately 5’10” tall, bald, with brown eyes. He was last seen around 8 pm on Tuesday, June 26th, in western Lowndes County, in the area of James Road. He was last seen wearing either an orange or white shirt, dark blue pants and a jacket with a PCA logo. Mr. Brown may be driving a 2006 beige BMW X5 with a Georgia tag of RBC-1603. The front of the vehicle should have a red VSU tag. Anyone who has information on Mr. Brown’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2950.”

