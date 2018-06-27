Senator David Perdue Comments On U.S. Supreme Court’s Travel Ruling

From the Office of Senator David Perdue:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA) comments on the United States Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Trump’s strengthened vetting requirements for entry into the United States from countries that pose a national security risk:

“It’s the President of the United States’ responsibility to protect American citizens. The Supreme Court made clear today that President Trump is acting well within his authority by increasing our country’s baseline security requirements for Iran, North Korea, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Venezuela. There’s no denying that each of these countries present us with a range of destabilizing threats, and it’s reassuring that we have a President today who’s proactively strengthening security measures in order to protect our homeland.”