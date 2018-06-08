Scott, Isakson, Perdue Welcome Basing Announcement for Robins Air Force Base

From the Office of Rep. Austin Scott:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) along with U.S. Senators Johnny Isakson (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) today responded to the U.S. Air Force’s announcement that it will locate a new battlefield management mission at Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announced today that Robins Air Force Base will host the Advanced Battle Management System, a new global air space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information mission. As the service transitions to this new mission, the Air Force will continue to fly the existing E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System, called JSTARS for short, which is currently based out of Robins Air Force Base.

“Secretary Wilson’s decision today further acknowledges the critical role Robins Air Force Base and Georgia play in our national security, and I welcome this basing decision to Middle Georgia,” said Rep. Scott. “I look forward to continue working with the Air Force as we provide for today’s needs while also developing technology for tomorrow.”

“This decision by the U.S. Air Force underscores our ability to host critical strategic assets capable of impacting battlefields around the world,” said Sen. Isakson. “We welcome any and all new missions that the Air Force is willing to bring to Robins, and I will continue to work with the Air Force as the implementation of this plan proceeds. In the meantime, I urge Secretary Wilson to work with us to ensure that there will be no capabilities gap that could put our warfighters at risk during the transition to this new system.”

“Since 1941, Robins Air Force Base has played a key role in our nation’s combat readiness and national defense, and this decision ensures that role will continue for the next 50 years and beyond,” said Sen. Perdue. “This additional new mission at Robins will be critical to fulfilling President Trump’s National Defense Strategy and provides for the new Advanced Battle Management System. Robins Air Force base is vital to our national defense and is a first-in-class facility with a skilled workforce. As Robins transitions to this new mission, I plan to continue working with the Air Force to make sure there are no extended capability gaps. I’m excited to see this take shape in my hometown.”

According to the Air Force, the Advanced Battle Management System will be a next-generation system-of-systems integrating battlefield surveillance information and providing commanders with better situational awareness in combat.

The decision was made to house this new mission at Robins Air Force Base, which is currently home the E-8 JSTARS – an integral battle management command control and intelligence collection asset for the Air Force – to enable the Air Force to leverage key expertise in the base workforce and existing infrastructure to help expedite these assets for the battlefield.

The air and space systems that will make up the Advanced Battle Management System will include a command center and associated supporting activities. The new network will also include some remotely piloted aircraft based out of Robins Air Force Base with sensor capabilities to collect and transmit information for the battlefield.

The Air Force announced it would continue to fly the existing JSTARS fleet into the mid-to-late 2020s.