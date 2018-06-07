Ribbon Cutting held for new playground at Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, City of Valdosta leaders joined the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) to hold a ribbon cutting for the new playground at the Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex.

The $85,000 project was funded by City of Valdosta SPLOST funds. The new playground replaced the old, existing playground structure. The new playground will offer safer equipment to play on and will accommodate double the amount of children. City of Valdosta Public Works crews assisted with the removal of the old playground structure and concrete underneath. By doing the work in-house, it ultimately saved money on the project.

“We are excited about the new playground, and about the opportunity for the kids to play on something brand new and safe,” said George Page, VLPRA Executive Director. The playground is located next to several ball fields and a picnic area, giving families and citizens the opportunity to hold birthday parties and family gatherings.

The new playground provides children with a safe place to play and is something that the citizens of Valdosta can take pride in, joining in on the City’s Love Where You Live campaign.