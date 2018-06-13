Rep. Austin Scott Statement on Trump, Kim Summit in Singapore

From the Office of Rep. Austin Scott:

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) released the below statement following the historic meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Singapore:

“Today was quite a historic day as the President of the United States met with the Leader of North Korea to bring peace and stability to the Korean Peninsula and the world,” said Rep. Scott. “In the coming months, I hope to see continued substantive negotiations with the goal of denuclearization and a path of peace and prosperity moving forward.”

Click here to read a joint statement from President Trump and Supreme Leader Kim outlining the meeting and Supreme Leader Kim’s commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.