Rep. Austin Scott Announces 2018 Congressional App Challenge

From the Office of Rep. Austin Scott:

WASHINGTON, D.C. ­– Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) announced the start of the Eighth District’s 2018 Congressional App Challenge. This competition is an annual, nationwide event intended to engage students’ creativity and encourage their participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. This competition allows students to compete with peers throughout their own Congressional District by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for web, PC, tablet, mobile, or other platform of their choice.

All current middle and high school students (6-12th grade) who reside in or attend school in the Eighth Congressional District are encouraged to participate. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four, as long as two of the teammates are eligible to participate in the District.

The winning entry from Georgia’s Eighth Congressional District will be featured on the U.S. House of Representative’s website (www.house.gov) and displayed in an exhibit in the U.S. Capitol Building alongside winners from other participating Congressional Districts across the country.

Key dates and deadlines can be found below:

June 4: Congressional App Challenge launches

September 10 : Last day for Early Incentive Student Registration

October 15 : Deadline for students to submit their app.

October 20 : Congressional App Challenge Judging Period Begins

October 22 – December 5 : Winners Announced

Additional details can be found on Rep. Scott’s website at https://austinscott.house.gov/help-center/congressional-app-challenge or by contacting Rep. Scott’s Warner Robins office at (478) 971-1776.