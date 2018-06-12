Renovations Continue on New Coleman Talley LLP Office

Coleman Talley LLP:

Coleman Talley LLP eagerly awaits the completion of renovations at 109 and 111 South Ashley Street in Historic Downtown Valdosta. The historic buildings are currently receiving a fresh coat of paint as the project moves closer to its conclusion. The firm’s new office will house approximately 60 lawyers and staff and represents the second largest private investment in the Historic Valdosta Commercial District. Relocation is currently on track for later this summer, with a move-in date to be announced soon.