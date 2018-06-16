REMINDER: Wiregrass Announces Free Application Day for Fall Semester

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will accept new student applications for Fall Semester on Free Application Day, June 21. Any new student who applies in person on this day will have the application fee waived. Free Application Day will be held on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, Coffee Campus, Cook County WDC Campus, Moody AFB Extended Campus, and the Valdosta Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fall Semester classes begin August 15.

Wiregrass recently announced the following programs that have been nationally accredited and recognized for meeting and exceeding industry standards include: Pharmacy Technology (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists), Associate Degree in Nursing (Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing – ACEN), Radiologic Technology (Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology-JCERT), Medical Assisting (Medical Assisting Education Review Board – MAERB), Paramedicine Associate Degree (Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs -CAAHEP), Emergency Medical Services Professions, (Committee on Accreditation of Education Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions- CoaEMSP), Automotive Fundamentals Diploma and the Automotive Technology Diploma (Accredited at the MASTER level by the National Automotive Technician’s Education Foundation -NATEF) and, the Dual Enrollment/Concurrent Enrollment Program (National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships -NACEP).

Wiregrass has 34 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. For those applying for financial aid (FAFSA), there is a priority date of July 9, if applying for Fall Semester. Information on Fall Semester, new programs, the HOPE Career Grant, or Free Application Day, can be found online at www.wiregrass.edu, or by calling 229-333-2100.