REMINDER: Hands-Free Driving Law Begins July 1

Georgia State Patrol Press Release:

House Bill 673 also known as the “Hands-Free Georgia Act” was passed by the Georgia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Nathan Deal. The Hands-Free Georgia Act will take effect on July 1, 2018.

 A driver cannot have a phone in their hand or use any part of their body to support their phone. Drivers can only use their phones to make or receive phone calls by using speakerphone, earpiece, wireless headphone, in-vehicle hands-free audio system or an electronic watch. GPS navigation devices are allowed.

 Headsets and earpieces can only be worn for communication purposes and not for listening to music or other entertainment.

 A driver may not send or read any text-based communication unless using voice-based communication that automatically converts message to a written text or is being used for navigation or GPS

 A driver may not send or read any e-mails, social media or other internet content

 A driver may not watch a video unless it is for navigation.

 A driver may not record a video (continuously running dash cams are exempt)

Exceptions to the law are as follows:

1. Reporting a traffic crash, medical emergency, fire, criminal activity or hazardous road conditions.

2. An employee or contractor of a utility service provider acting within the scope of their employment while responding to a utility emergency.

3. A first responder (law enforcement, fire, EMS) during the performance of their official duties.

4. When in a lawfully parked vehicle—this DOES NOT include vehicles stopped for traffic signals and stop signs on the public roadway.

Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators

1. Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators can only use one button to begin or end a phone call.

2. Operators cannot reach for a wireless telecommunications device or stand-alone electronic device that does not require the driver to be in a seated position or properly restrained by a safety belt.

School Bus Drivers

1. The driver of a school bus cannot use a wireless telecommunication device or two-way radio while loading or unloading passengers.

2. The driver can only use a wireless telecommunication device while the bus is in motion as a two-way radio to allow live communications between the driver and school and public safety officials.

ENFORCEMENT

When the Hands-Free Georgia Act takes effect July 1, the Georgia Department of Public Safety will take a 90-day period to focus on educating the public and helping motorists adapt to the new law by issuing warnings for hands-free violations. However, citations can and will be issued

starting July 1, for any violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act, including those where the violation involves a traffic crash. It will be left up to the discretion of the trooper if a citation is warranted.

PENALTIES

 First conviction: $50, one point on a license;

 Second conviction: $100, two points on a license;

 Third and subsequent convictions: $150, three points on a license.

For specific questions regarding the Hands-Free Georgia Act, please submit them to the Georgia

Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website: https://www.gahighwaysafety.org/contact/.

The intent of the Hands-Free Georgia Act is not to make purchasing a hands-free device/accessory mandatory, but rather to emphasize that the law prohibits a driver from holding or supporting a mobile phone. If you choose not to purchase additional equipment, a phone can be left on a vehicle’s console, a front seat, etc., if otherwise operated in accordance with the law. However, state and local law enforcement recommend the purchase and use of a hands-free device if using a mobile phone while driving for the safety of all Georgians.

 Wired Headset with Microphones – These headsets are physically connected to your chosen cell phone through some sort of wire. In general, there are two kinds of wired headsets: 1) the first style includes a “boom” style microphone that extends from the earpiece; and 2) the other style has an in-line microphone where the mic is placed along the cord.

 Bluetooth Wireless Headset/Earpiece – Bluetooth headsets have an advantage over their wired counterparts in that the Bluetooth headsets are wireless. Most cellular phones, especially smart phones, have Bluetooth technology, which is makes usability simple and accessible.

 Bluetooth Speakerphones – Bluetooth speakerphones remove the discomfort of wearing a headset all day for drivers. Many of these speakerphones come with a clip so that they can be attached to a car visor, heat vent or car cigarette adapter. Just remember, that when not driving alone, your conversations can be heard by everyone in the vehicle.

 Other Ways to Go Hands-Free – One of the most popular types of cell phone hands- free devices is an in-vehicle communication system built into the stereo system of many new vehicles. These operate in much the same way as the separate bluetooth speakerphones described above, except the audio is sent out through the car’s speakers. If you do not have this option available, you can use the speakerphone function which is built right into most phones.

There are, however, two final hands-free solutions. Do not use your phone while traveling in your vehicle or take advantage of the “Do Not Disturb” option in your phone’s settings. Refer to your user guide on how to set up this feature.