Regional TSPLOST Informational Meeting to be Held July 10

NASHVILLE – The Southern Georgia Regional Commission and the GDOT TIA office will be holding a Regional TSPLOST informational meeting to discuss next steps of the TSPLOST process and answer questions.

Various topics will be discussed including tax collection, revenue distribution, project delivery, and more.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry, TIA Adminstrator Kenneth Franks, SGRC Transportation Director Corey Hull and State Transportation Board Members will be on hand to answer questions.

This meeting will be held on July 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m., at the Nashville Community Center, 102 N. Jefferson Street, Nashville, GA 31639.

For more information, please contact SGRC Transportation Director Corey Hull at (229) 333-5277 or chull@sgrc.us.