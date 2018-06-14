President’s and Dean’s lists announced for Spring Semester at Wiregrass

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Press Release:

Valdosta, GA. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. Tina K. Anderson is pleased to announce the Spring Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Spring Semester 2018.

The following students are on the President’s List for Spring Semester 2018 and are listed by county:

(Atkinson) Adam Owens

(Ben Hill) Donna Bagley, Brittney Bass, Jimmy Cleghorn, Ashley Glover, Jana Hutto, Leigh Kittrell, Alli Oliver, Dawson Pelham, Courntey Rogers, Timeka Sams, Mary Swain, Jacob Walker, Azyan Wilcox, Zachary Wilson, and Austin Young

(Berrien) Christopher Andruschkervich, Michael Boggs, Erik Dieas, Adrian Farley, Madison Haxton, Sarah Hylander, Brittny Perez, Nicholas Rinberger, Wylene Tisby, and Samantha Watson

(Brooks) Neal Bradford, LaKeshia Denson, Moniqueka Hundley, Rodney Smith, and Mason Williams

(Clinch) Kayla Herrin, and Tiffany Lewis

(Coffee) Hillary Davis, Melissa Jewell, Richard Kilgore, Chasidy Merritt, Kelley Merritt, Heather Thompson, Surisaddai Vergara Velazquez, Emily Wilson, and Chadwick Young

(Cook) April Hahn, Shelby Hughes, Melissa Oler, and Isabella Rossy

(Irwin) Mason Benson, Jeffrey Blease, Autumn Culbertson, Stephanie Giddens, Mary Hall, Charity Martin, Sallie Mouser, Brylee Patrick, Dominick Ross, and Daniel Yawn

(Lanier) Haleigh Sirmans, and Alexis Warren

(Lowndes) Maram Abuayyash, Jessica Anderson, Christian Paul Anes, Brittany Barlow, Jerry Becton, Margaret Bennett, Carl Brown, Sterling Bryant, Audrianna Burgman, Kia Cobb, Michael Cooper, Jessica Delk, Shannon Fleener, Michael Glenn, Cody Griffin, Frederic Hamilton, Nichola Herman, Rachel Herrington, Donte Hill, Serquoria Jones, Kijana Klingaman, Kaleigh Kozlowski, Edward Kuczynski, Lisette Lehman, Jennifer Lindsey, Jabriex Mann, LaQuinta Mason, James Massengale, Stephanie McAfee, Jaysen McCook, Cody McDuffie, Luke McIntosh, Shilpaben Patel, Jennifer Payne, Michael Player, Kristin Pusich, Tyler Ritchart, Emily Rozier, Alisha Smith, Danicka Stage, Robert Strickland, Debra Thomas, Debra Tinsley, Zack Trimboli, Edith Vann, Joshua Velasquez, Caleb Wells, and Samantha Zeigler

(Turner) Chrissie Martin

(Ware) Sawyer Lee

(Wilcox) Bethany Glover, Mark Musslewhite, George Satterfield, and Lauren Swain

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Spring Semester 2018. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Spring Semester.

The following students on the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2018 and are listed by county:

(Atkinson) Tara Leslie, and Kayla Merritt

(Ben Hill) Karina Aranda, Hannah Fletcher, Coby Griffin, Michael Horn, Krista Knowlton, Teontra Nesbitt, Bernaris Shelton, and Bailey Taylor

(Berrien) Carl Camon, John Carter, Sara Carter, Blake Royals, and John Smith

(Brooks) Charles Faucette, Tiashja Johnson, and Brandon Morgan

(Clayton) Kiara Lewis

(Coffee) Katelyn Abel, Meagan Albritton, Daniel Anderson, Landon Courson, Vanessa Greene, Tara Merritt, Maria Rivas, Marlania Sermons, Katie Taylor, and Anna West

(Colquitt) Elena Gaspar, and Maria Lopez Nogal

(Cook) Tierra DeBerry, Amanda Lingefelt, Kirby Parramore, Jordan Whitaker, and Lisha Woods

(Fayette) Elise Wagner

(Irwin) Matthew Blankenship, Sharmika Harris, Hannah Thompson, and Whitney Wilcox

(Jeff Davis) Austin Gillen, Tailor Haney, and Shavone McDowell

(Lanier) Jacob Bennet, Christopher Tyre

(Lowndes) Alexus Bonner, Logan Brown, Jessie Burnham, Bria Bush, Travis Carter, Jason Cathell, Nicholas Cathell, Yu Chan, Jameka Chatman, Leigha Collie, Clifford Conrey, Benjamin Cowart, Tommy Cowart, Kaycie Davis, Lawrence Dow, Jessica Dykes, Emily Fisher, Daniel Frazier, James Gerald, Tommy Graddy, Amber Griner, Jonathan Gunter, William Hammack, William Hooks, Haydn Horstmann, Jeremiah Jilcott, Caprice Killinger, Sharronda Loyd, Wesley Lyles, Tatiana Major, Alexis Marshall, Byron Mathews, Donna McPherson, Julie Mendheim, LaQuandra Merritt, VaShunta Monk, Margaret Moore, Temesha Moore, Alejandra Munoz, Adriona Newbern, Katherine Patterson, Elizabeth Perkins, Flora Rivera, Megan Saulet, Donna Scruggs, Raymond Smoot, Addison Urquhart, Ja’Kerria Wade, Sasha Waskosky, Michelle Whitmore, Jalesa Williams, and Tiffany Williams

(Rabun) Jacklyn Beasley

(Thomas) Dallas Henderson, and John Parker

(Tift) Heather Dingler, and Travis Flowers

(Turner) John Hall

(Wilcox) Wanda Gaines, and Treasure Holmes