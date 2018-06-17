Presbyterian Homes of Georgia Announces Advisory Cabinet

Press Release:

Presbyterian Homes of Georgia has announced Valdosta leaders, Nell John and John W. Langdale, as members of its inaugural President’s Advisory Cabinet.

“We are honored by the affiliation of these leaders and look forward to their wise counsel as we work to further meet the needs of Georgia’s rapidly growing senior population,” says Presbyterian Homes of Georgia President Dr. Frank McElroy.

Presbyterian Homes of Georgia serves over 1,000 residents on five campuses, including two in South Georgia:

• Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community Quitman – continuing care community

• Swainsboro Presbyterian Apartments – independent living and affordable housing

Presbyterian Homes of Georgia is a Christian ministry providing exceptional services to enhance the quality of life for senior adults. Since 1949, its name has been synonymous with excellence in senior living.

Open to residents of all faiths and in a covenant agreement with the five Presbyteries in Georgia (PCUSA), Presbyterian Homes of Georgia provides more than $3 million in benevolent nursing care and other services each year to its most vulnerable residents.