Pinevale Elementary’s My Farm and Working Forest Art Contest Winners

Photo: Georgy Jackson and Ms. Carla Davis are photographed with representatives of Raisin Cane and principal, Royce Thomas

Valdosta City Schools Press Release:

After visiting the farm, students have the opportunity to win a $250 prize by drawing a picture showing different features of the farm or what they learned on the field trip. For the final semester of the 2017-18 school year, Pinevale Elementary’s Georgy Jackson was named the winner. He will be presented with $250 during the next Board of Education meeting. His teacher, Mrs. Carla Davis also won $1,000 for her class.