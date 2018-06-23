Panera Bread Comes to Town

VALDOSTA – This morning marked the grand opening of Valdosta’s Panera Bread.

Located in the old El Potro location on St. Augustine Road, this bakery-cafe will bring its variety of soups,sandwiches, pastries and, of course, bread to the local community.

Inside, ordering has been streamlined to allow customers to either visit the traditional cashier to place an order, use a kiosk, or order from the Panera app right at their table.

Panera is also a company that believes in giving back. At the end of each day, bakery-cafes package unsold bread and baked goods are donated to local hunger relief and charitable organizations. Applications to have your organization considered for the donations can be found here.

More information and a full menu for Panera Bread can be found online at panerabread.com.