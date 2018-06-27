Overnight Storm Results in Sewer Spill

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On June 26, The City of Valdosta and surrounding areas received approximately three inches of rain overnight during a storm event. While city infrastructure held up well against most of the storm, at approximately 3 a.m., the City of Valdosta’s Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced an equipment malfunction. This happened during the periods of high flow thru the plant, and the bar screens designed to remove debris from incoming water did not start. The operator on shift was able to identify the issue and correct it.

Unfortunately, approximately 300,000 gallons of primarily stormwater spilled onto the city plant property, which is located over one and a half miles away from the banks of the Withlacoochee River, as well as into a nearby waterway. While the WWTP has a normal average daily flow of 5 million gallons (MG), on June 26, the influent flow peaked at more than 25 MG—five times the normal rate, meaning 80% of the spill that was absorbed onto the 75-acre plant site and into the waterway nearby was primarily stormwater.

Spills are not acceptable at any time. It has been the city’s top priority to prevent them all through the construction of the new WWTP and the Force Main, as well as the Lift Station Rehab Program, Smoke Testing Program, Annual Manhole Rehab Program, and the ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters before, during and after major rain events.

Staff immediately began monitoring and testing the impacted area, as well as cleanup and disinfecting at the overflow locations and stream discharge points. Warning signs have been posted at the spill locations and downstream from these locations, and the public is advised to avoid any contact with the affected areas. Furthermore, all appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified.

The city continues its ongoing efforts to improve the infrastructure of the sewer system to eliminate these issues in the future. Improving our sewer system has and will continue to be a priority. For more information, contact the Utilities Department Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at 229-259-3592 or sfowler@valdostacity.com .