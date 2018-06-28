O’Steen Subaru Donates Blankets to Pearlman Cancer Center

VALDOSTA – For the third consecutive year, O’Steen Subaru and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) partnered to bring warmth and messages of hope to the Pearlman Cancer Center in Valdosta.

This event is part of Subaru’s Loves to Care month and provides Subaru blankets to patients and craft kits for children.

“As a survivor myself, I remember how cold I always was,” said Leukemia & Lymphoma Georgia Chapter Society Senior Access Manager Trisha Hernandez. “Having a warm blanket means a lot.”

According to Nurse Manager Sue Roach, the Pearlman Cancer Center sees approximately 4,000 chemo patients a year.

“It makes a huge impact on patients’ care because they are elated when we come by to bring a blanket. We always let them know who contributed and they are always appreciative,” Roach said. “We are delighted that the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and O’Steen Subaru contributed to the community in this way.”