Openings at “My Friend’s House”

VALDOSTA – “My Friend’s House” currently has openings in the program for families who may need help with care of their loved ones.

“My Friend’s House” is a daycare program for seniors who may be suffering from the early stages of dementia.

If you or anyone you know has a need for these services or would like more information, call (229) 293-6146. The organization serves Lowndes and surrounding counties.

“My Friend’s House” is located at 109 W. Moore St., between Patterson St. and Oak St. Anyone interested in visiting can do so Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.