On Display Now at the Turner Center

Turner Center for the Arts Press Release:

The Turner Center is proud to host an impressive art collection of “Georgia Giant” Lamar Dodd–one of Georgia’s most famous artists–in the center’s Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery. Each work on display is accompanied by a description to inform art enthusiasts and to shed light on the work’s significance. The center is also fortunate to house the exceptional works of local artists Don Penny and Lawrence Tobe, as well as the work of area photographers, through July 25. Admission to the center is free, made possible by our faithful members and supporters.