North Valdosta Road Wreck Causes Lane Closures

VALDOSTA – At least five vehicles are currently being removed from North Valdosta Road after a wreck, according to Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

Paulk stated that it appears several cars were stopped at a traffic light when a truck failed to stop and hit the cars from behind. One of the vehicles involved was a prison van but no prisoners were on board at the time.

All southbound lanes on North Valdosta Road near Smokin Pig are currently blocked as workers attempt to clean up the scene. Paulk said that it could take an hour or more to clear the road and residents are asked to avoid the area.

No fatalities have been reported.

Paulk believes that alcohol and/or drugs may be a factor in the incident.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief Valdosta Today Editor-In-Chief