Newsboys UNITED Tour Comes to Wild Adventures Saturday

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Newsboys UNITED Tour comes to Valdosta, Ga. this Saturday, June 23, as the band reunites with original members for a performance at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

“Newsboys has been one of the most celebrated and influential groups in Christian music for more than three decades,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “And now, our guests will be treated to an incredible show featuring members from the band’s original lineup.”

The Newsboys UNITED Tour features the four-time Grammy-nominated and multiple Dove Award-winning Christian rock band playing some of their biggest hits, including “God’s Not Dead” and “Jesus Paid It All.” Newsboys recently released their eighteenth studio album, Love Riot, with the brand new single “You Hold It All (Every Mountain).”

Newsboys UNITED will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 23 at the Wild Adventures All-Star Amphitheatre.

The Newsboys UNITED concert and every performance in the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series is included with park admission or a season pass.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s largest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.