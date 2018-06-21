New Website Connects Families & Local Community

ValdostaFamily.com Press Release:

Valdosta, GA – Local families looking for fun things to do now have one centralized site to visit for a complete listing of upcoming events, activities, festivals and more geared just for them. ValdostaFamily.com showcases all of the fun things to do in the Valdosta and Lowndes County area as a way to bring both families and the community together. Created by a busy, self-employed mother of two young boys, the new website eliminates the need to visit multiple websites or scroll through social media pages and groups to plan your day, evening or weekend.

“We chose to raise our family in Valdosta and we are never at a loss for things to do,” said Micha Hogan, creator of ValdostaFamily.com “You can fill your family’s calendar with all of the events throughout our community, but sometimes it is hard to find them. I created ValdostaFamily.com to make it easier for families to spend time doing fun things instead of looking for fun things to do.”

The idea for the website started with a conversation among other busy moms juggling children, careers, social activities and life looking for things to do with their family. All of the moms agreed there were a lot of kid and family focused activities right here in Lowndes County, however, there was no centralized website or place to access dates, times and locations.

“With this website, we can show families right here in our community that Valdosta and Lowndes County is a great place to raise children with plenty of activities and something to do on any day of the week. It’s a celebration of all of the effort our community puts in to make this a great place to live and play. Let’s get out; reconnect with our families and connect with our community,” said Hogan.

ValdostaFamilies.com showcases family friendly events and activities from local organizations and businesses. With just one click, families can view today’s events or look ahead at the next day, week or month. Weekly articles focusing on family related subjects featuring local writers will also be available on the new website.

For more information, or to view the website, go to ValdostaFamily.com.