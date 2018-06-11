New DHS websites feature modern look, enhanced functionality Department focuses on improving customer experience

DHS Press Release:

ATLANTA –­­­ The Department of Human Services unveiled a new website designed with its customers in mind.

The new site, which supports visitors to the Divisions of Aging and Division of Child Support Services, has been developed based on user trends, making the most searched for items the most prominent features of the site.

The Department has also streamlined content on the website so users can easily access the most up-to-date information about services and case-specific information.

“For some time, the Department has made it a priority to meet its customers where they are, launching a mobile application for child support and an integrated eligibility system for those seeking economic assistance across all Georgia programs,” Commissioner Robyn A. Crittenden said. “We have worked hard to make this new site work for our customers so that they can get the information they need and feel empowered to take the next step in their journey to independence and self-sufficiency.”

Along with a cleaner and more modern look and user-informed content placement, another redesign feature is optimized content for mobile users, who make up 80 percent of the Department’s website visitors. Also, simplified graphics allow for faster load times on mobile devices.

Links to redesigned sites are: