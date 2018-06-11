Moody Airman found dead

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MOODY AFB, Ga. (WCTV) — A 17-year-old airman has died after being found unresponsive at Moody Air Force Base, officials said.

The 17-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive around 7 p.m. Sunday at the pool Air Force officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The Moody family is deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Col. Jennifer Short, 23rd Wing Commander. “I extend my deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.”

The pool will remain closed until further notice. The investigation is ongoing.