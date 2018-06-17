Moody Air Force Base: Preparing for Hurricane Season

Around and round it goes, what it will do? No one knows. It’s big, it’s strong, and it’s fast, leaving nothing but destruction in its path.

As we reflect on the devastation left from hurricanes in 2017, it is important to know how to prepare and to develop a plan ahead of this year’s storms.“Hurricane Irma proved that [Moody] is not impervious to the effects of a hurricane,” said Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Olson, NCO in charge of emergency management operation and logistics. “Using lessons learned from Irma, the base is posturing itself now to ensure we are ready if we have to react to the effects of a hurricane or tropical storm. Base personnel need to start now to prepare themselves and their homes.“At our BeReady site, www.beready.af.mil, you can look up preparedness actions for hurricanes and other natural disasters that affect us here at Moody,” Olson added. “We also have a free app for both iOS and Android devices. If you think you may be over preparing, it’s ok! Being over prepared is better than being under prepared.”While some may assume the biggest threat from hurricanes are damaging winds, our area would more than likely be affected by rushing water.“One of the biggest threats people can see from a hurricane is rushing water from flooding,” said Master Sgt. Michael Wojtylko, 23d Wing occupational safety technician. “It is important for people to stay out flood waters as much as they can. Even six inches of rushing water is enough to take someone down, so it can be a lot more powerful than some people believe.”

As these flood waters start to build up, they can back up sewage lines or drain systems, jeopardizing the sanitation of the water and possibly making people ill.

Because of scenarios like this, Wojtylko says it is important to listen to any instructions the local authorities provide.

“The emergency management folks are the experts and can foresee a future that we might not be able to see,” said Wojtylko. “Authorities may tell you to evacuate or they may recommend things you might not expect such as shutting off the power or water in your house. Whatever it may be, it is important keep communications open so that you can pay attention and take the necessary precautions that local authorities recommend.”

While taking in all recommended instructions, it is important to prepare a plan for yourself or your family. Any residents in hurricane watch or warning areas should know where they plan to go in the event that they are evacuated and how they will get there.

“Whether you choose to evacuate or stay home, you need to make sure you are ready,” said Wojtylko. “Families should prepare an emergency kit well in advance just in case stores are closed, out of stock, or you are unable to leave your home.”

According to www.beready.af.mil, your emergency kit should include, but not be limited to, non-perishable food items and water to last three days, including one gallon of water per person per day. In addition to preparing an emergency kit, residents should ready their home for possible impact from the hurricane.

“Even as far inland as Valdosta is, we are still at a big risk for getting damaging winds,” said Wojtylko. “Before the storm comes, you should take down any limbs of trees that could possibly fall on your home and secure or put away any loose outdoor items such as furniture, grills or children toys. During the storm, you should keep to the innermost room in your home and avoid being near windows.

For more information about how to prepare, visit www.beready.af.mil. In the event of an emergency, always call 911.