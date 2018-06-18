Modern Life Is So Stressful Now That We Need More Than Eight Hours of Sleep

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

I’m not sure I know anyone who manages to get eight hours of sleep a night, but even people who do . . . turns out you’re FAILING just like the rest of us.

According to sleep researchers out of Penn State University, modern life has gotten so stressful that now we really need eight-and-a-half hours of sleep to be healthy.

Here’s why. All of the distractions we get bombarded with during the day are making it harder for us to fall asleep, or go back to sleep when we wake up in the middle of the night.

So we really need eight-and-a-half hours in bed to get eight actual hours of sleep.

But if you CAN find a way to get that much sleep, the researchers say it’ll really be worth it.

They say that if you bump yourself up from six or seven hours of sleep a night to eight or eight-and-a-half, you might be SHOCKED at how high of a level you can operate on.

(New York Post)