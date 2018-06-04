May Report from Georgia State Patrol

According to Sergeant First Class Tracy Tabb, Post #31 Valdosta Troopers investigated 111 traffic crashes, resulting in 44 injuries and 2 fatalities during the month of May 2018. SFC Tabb also said during the month of May, Post #31 Troopers had the following activity: 827 citations, 29 D.U.I. arrests, 121 Seatbelt Violation citations, 33 Child Restraint Violation citations, 24 Distracted Driving citations and 394 Speeding citations. Post #31 Troopers also made 16 drug arrests. Post #31 Troopers issued 1143 warnings during May.

SFC Tabb reminds motorists that Georgia’s new Hands Free Law goes into effect July 1st. The law restricts the driver of vehicles from holding a cell phone except to report emergencies or while in a motor vehicle that is lawfully parked. Please familiarize yourself with the new law, enforcement will begin July 1, 2018.