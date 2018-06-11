Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

A 17-year-old male was found unresponsive at the Moody Air Force Base pool around 7:00 p.m. and was later pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center.

“The Moody family is deeply saddened by this tragedy,” said Col. Jennifer Short, 23d Wing Commander. “I extend my deepest condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time.”

An investigation is currently ongoing. The base pool will remain closed until further notice.

For more information, contact the 23rd Wing Public Affairs Office at (229) 257-4146.