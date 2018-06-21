Macon Man Charged With Enticing A Minor

Deron Lamonte Hill, age 23, of Macon, Georgia, has been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor and Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor, announces United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. An indictment is only an allegation of criminal conduct. Mr. Hill is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted of Attempted Online Enticement, Mr. Hill faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, or both. He faces up to ten (10) years’ imprisonment on the Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor charge.

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Macon Resident Agency Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker.

“Protecting minors from online predators is a priority of our office and the focus of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative. We will vigorously prosecute those alleged to have engaged in such conduct,” stated United States Attorney Peeler.

