Lyft Is Giving Cancer Patients Free Rides to Their Appointments

Courtesy of Wise Brother Media:

The ride-hailing app Lyft helped out after the hurricanes in Florida and Texas last year by taking people to shelters free of charge. Now they’re doing it for another group that could use some help.

They recently partnered with the American Cancer Society for a program called “Road to Recovery,” where they offer cancer patients free rides to-and-from their cancer treatments.

They started it last fall in Miami and Vegas. Now they’ve announced they’re expanding to MORE cities, including L.A., Philadelphia, Houston, Cincinnati, Denver, St. Louis, Atlanta, and parts of New Jersey.

Instead of using the Lyft app, patients can call the American Cancer Society helpline to set it up. Then Lyft covers the cost.

They just have to call a few days before their appointment to schedule a ride. (The number is 1-800-227-2345.)

(CBS News / Fortune / Cincinnati Enquirer)