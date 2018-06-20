Lowndes Has Competitive 7v7 Workout Against Thomasville

Valdosta – Lowndes played a quick 7v7 against the Thomasville Bulldogs Wednesday at Martin Stadium.

Although it’s not full pads and not all 11 players were on the field, Lowndes’ back end of the defense struggled against Thomasville. The Bulldogs came to Martin Stadium to get better against the 2017 Region-1 Champs.

Lowndes switched players in and out during the workout to get some experience and to learn the defense including Jamari Hill, Gary Osby, Josh Brown, Willie Brown, Dalvin Hughes, Zion Taylor, Cade Powell and Devonn Lane.

Both Joe Almond and Andrew Koenemann switched in and out at quarterback. After the departure of J.D. Lee, Travis Tisdale and Israel Mitchell both got reps at running back.

Lowndes will continue to work hard before the season to repeat as Region 1-7A Champs.

