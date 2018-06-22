Lowndes County School System Achieves 2018 GSBA Quality School Board Status

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The Lowndes County School System is proud to announce the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s(GSBA) 2018 Quality School Board recognition.

The recognition program was designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.

The Lowndes County School Board met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn this honor of a 2018 Quality Board. The criteria may be reviewed at https://gsba.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/FY18-Board-Recognition-Chart.pdf

The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize quality leadership.

In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.

The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-year, three-tiered program. For more information on the program, you may visit the GSBA website for awards and recognition. https://gsba.com/board-development/awards-recognition/