Lowndes County: I-75 North and South traffic pacing scheduled Thursday

GDOT Press Release:

Weather permitting, Interstate 75 traffic at Exit 29 will be paced Thursday to allow a utility company to remove a line that crosses the interstate.

This impacts northbound and southbound traffic, but it is not expected to take long to remove the line. Pacing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The utility work is associated with the Georgia Department of Transportation project to reconstruct Exit 29 at Hahira and Exit 22 near Valdosta.